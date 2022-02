State-by-state breakdown of $7.5B in American Rescue Plan Rural payments

The Health Resources and Services Administration has distributed nearly $7.5 billion in American Rescue Plan Rural payments to 44,475 providers since the program began in November 2021.

Each provider that has served at least one rural Medicare, Medicaid or Children's Health Insurance Program beneficiary will receive funding, according to HRSA.

Below is a state-by-state breakdown of the total allocated amount and the total number of providers that received payments.



Alabama

Total payments: $153.3 million

Total providers: 895





Alaska

Total payments: $21.2 million

Total providers: 200





Arizona

Total payments: $71 million

Total providers: 572





Arkansas

Total payments: $161 million

Total providers: 678





California

Total payments: $378.7 million

Total providers: 2,976





Colorado

Total payments: $98.1 million

Total providers: 774





Connecticut

Total payments: $24.9 million

Total providers: 410





Delaware

Total payments: $21.7 million

Total providers: 124





District of Columbia

Total payments: $291,357

Total providers: 23





Florida

Total payments: $110 million

Total providers: 2,011





Georgia

Total payments: $307.4 million

Total providers: 1,569





Hawaii

Total payments: $43.9 million

Total providers: 248





Idaho

Total payments: $57.6 million

Total providers: 318





Illinois

Total payments: $244.5 million

Total providers: 1,654





Indiana

Total payments: $264.4 million

Total providers: 709





Iowa

Total payments: $173.9 million

Total providers: 782





Kansas

Total payments: $135.1 million

Total providers: 699





Kentucky

Total payments: $288.3 million

Total providers: 1,051





Louisiana

Total payments: $155.4 million

Total providers: 1,299





Maine

Total payments: $129.1 million

Total providers: 318





Maryland

Total payments: $43 million

Total providers: 731





Massachusetts

Total payments: $29 million

Total providers: 685





Michigan

Total payments: $257.1 million

Total providers: 1,307





Minnesota

Total payments: $194.1 million

Total providers: 1,011





Mississippi

Total payments: $229.7 million

Total providers: 721





Missouri

Total payments: $275.6 million

Total providers: 1,161





Montana

Total payments: $67.6 million

Total providers: 312





Nebraska

Total payments: $72.5 million

Total providers: 487





Nevada

Total payments: $26 million

Total providers: 327





New Hampshire

Total payments: $76.9 million

Total providers: 231





New Jersey

Total payments: $19.8 million

Total providers: 850





New Mexico

Total payments: $68.4 million

Total providers: 287





New York

Total payments: $277.8 million

Total providers: 2,280





North Carolina

Total payments: $301.5 million

Total providers: 1,629





North Dakota

Total payments: $44.6 million

Total providers: 192





Ohio

Total payments: $436.4 million

Total providers: 2,008





Oklahoma

Total payments: $191.7 million

Total providers: 821





Oregon

Total payments: $118.9 million

Total providers: 489





Pennsylvania

Total payments: $287.7 million

Total providers: 1,836





Rhode Island

Total payments: $658,385

Total providers: 84





South Carolina

Total payments: $109.7 million

Total providers: 610





South Dakota

Total payments: $98.6 million

Total providers: 210





Tennessee

Total payments: $288.8 million

Total providers: 1,127





Texas

Total payments: $463.6 million

Total providers: 3,924





Utah

Total payments: $20.7 million

Total providers: 243





Vermont

Total payments: $45.9 million

Total providers: 147





Virginia

Total payments: $130.4 million

Total providers: 900





Washington

Total payments: $152.3 million

Total providers: 740





West Virginia

Total payments: $123.9 million

Total providers: 447





Wisconsin

Total payments: $152.8 million

Total providers: 821





Wyoming

Total payments: $22.4 million

Total providers: 153