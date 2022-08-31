Sinai Chicago receives $1M grant

Sinai Chicago health system has received a $1 million grant from the Elgin, Ill.-based Michael Reese Health Trust to fund its new electronic health record system.

The update is due to begin in 2023 and aims to help vulnerable areas the system serves in Chicago.

The grant will be matched dollar for dollar by an anonymous donor through Sinai Chicago's Digital Health Transformation fundraising campaign that will end in 2024.

Sinai Chicago has selected Epic Systems as its new electronic health record system. The hospital will begin using the services by the end of 2022.



"This investment in Sinai Chicago's infrastructure supports both organizations' shared vision of health equity," Gayla Brockman, CEO of Michael Reese Health Trust, said in an Aug. 31 news release shared with Becker's. "Sinai Chicago is making sure no matter where a Chicagoan seeks health care services — whether it be at a public health system like Sinai, or at a private system elsewhere — quick access to up-to-date patient information is available, enabling caregivers to provide more coordinated and efficient care and ensuring health care information is securely stored and shared."