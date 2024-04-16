Shuttered Illinois hospital assets to be auctioned off

All medical and nonmedical assets from shuttered St. Margaret's Health-Spring Valley (Ill.) are set to be auctioned by Centurion Service Group, a medical equipment life-cycle company.

The hospital's medical assets will be sold during an online auction April 24-25. Its nonmedical assets, like furniture, vehicles and fully equipped kitchens will be sold through an online auction May 2, according to an April 15 news release.

Some of the medical assets up for sale include radiology equipment and an "extensive selection of surgical instruments."

SMH Spring Valley and SMH Peru (Ill.) closed last June after they ran out of resources to continue operations. The closure included affiliated clinics and facilities at both locations.

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF Healthcare purchased SMU Peru last November and reopened the hospital, now operating as OSF HealthCare Saint Elizabeth Medical Center-Peru, during its first phase on April 7.

The second phase of reopening the hospital is scheduled for later this year.

Becker's has reached out to OSF Healthcare for comment on the asset auction and will update this story as more information becomes available.





