Senators unveil $908B COVID-19 relief bill

A bipartisan group of senators introduced a COVID-19 relief proposal Dec. 1 worth about $908 billion, according to The Washington Post.

The plan was unveiled by a group of lawmakers, including Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Mark Warner, D-Va., and Susan Collins, R-Maine.

The relief bill includes $51 billion in new healthcare and vaccine-related funds, $160 billion in state and local government funding, $240 billion in new Paycheck Protection Program assistance, and $300 a week in federal unemployment benefits for roughly four months.

"Our action to provide emergency relief is needed now more than ever before. The people need to know we are not going to leave until we get something accomplished," Mr. Manchin said at a Dec. 1 news conference, according to The Washington Post. "I'm committed to seeing this through."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., revealed Dec. 1 that Republicans received a new COVID-19 relief offer from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., on Nov. 30.



