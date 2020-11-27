Chinese billionaire sells additional $40M of CHS stock

Chinese investor Tianqiao Chen and his group of companies have a 14.96 percent stake in Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems after recently selling nearly 4.6 million shares of the company, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Mr. Chen and his Shanda Group company affiliates sold the shares Nov. 23 for between $8.66 and $9.08 per share, bringing in a total of $39.8 million. The move comes after he sold 5 million shares of CHS from Nov. 10-12 for $41.46 million

Mr. Chen, a pioneer in China's online gaming industry, began buying up shares of CHS in 2016. The last public comment the investor made about CHS was in 2018, when Shanda Group said it had a "good relationship" with CHS and supported the company's strategy and management team.

