4 health system rating downgrades

Multiple hospitals and health systems have suffered downgrades to their financial ratings this year amid rising expenses, ongoing operating losses and challenging work environments.

Here are four and health systems that received credit rating downgrades from Fitch Ratings or Moody’s Investors Service in 2026:

John Fitzgibbon Memorial Hospital’s credit rating was downgraded to “D” from “C” by Fitch. The downgrade stems from the Marshall, Mo.-based hospital’s failure to make required debt payments. Fitch has withdrawn the hospital’s issuer and bond ratings following the payment default.

Naples (Fla.) Comprehensive Health’s credit rating was downgraded to “BBB+” from “A-” by Fitch and to “Baa1” from “A3″ by Moody’s. The downgrades reflect slower-than-expected margin improvement. The system’s high leverage and ongoing capital needs also limit balance-sheet flexibility, even with the system’s leading market position and strong philanthropy.

Parkview Health’s credit rating was downgraded to “A1” from “Aa3” by Moody’s. The Fort Wayne, Ind.-based system’s downgrade reflects a lower level of normalized operating performance and increasing capital spending that will likely require additional borrowing, Moody’s said.

Presbyterian Healthcare Services’ credit rating was downgraded to “AA-” from “AA” by Fitch. The downgrade reflects several years of weak operating performance at the Albuquerque, N.M.-based integrated health system, Fitch said.