Sanford vs. Fairview Q2 results after nixed merger

The long-awaited merger between Minneapolis-based Fairview Health and Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health finally died July 27.

Since then, the two systems, which would have formed a 50-strong hospital network, have released their second-quarter financial results.

Here is a look at how they compared:

Fairview Health posted a $41 million operating loss on $1.8 billion of revenue in the second quarter, down from a $95.2 million loss last year in the same period. Contract labor declines helped reduce some of the loss, but the system is on track to lose about $150 million on healthcare operations in 2023, bringing the system's combined operating loss over a five-year period to about $900 million. Overall income totaled $3.7 million.





Sanford Health reported an operating gain of $71.8 million on revenue of $3.6 billion for the six months ending June 30. Expenses rose 2.9 percent in the first half of the year. Overall income totaled $121.8 million.





Days' cash on hand totals were 133.5 for Sanford with long-term debt of $2.9 billion. Those Fairview numbers were not immediately available for comparison.

The original merger plans were announced in November. Sanford Health had planned to invest $500 million into the Fairview system but its CEO, Bill Gassen, criticized "certain Minnesota stakeholders" at the time of the merger's demise.