Rising proportion of Americans skipping care over cost, report finds

About 30 percent of Americans delayed medical care for a health problem in the last three months because of concerns about the cost, marking a threefold spike among adults who said the same from March to October, according to a Dec. 14 report from Gallup and West Health.

Five more findings:

1. Among higher income households that earn more than $120,000 per year, about 20 percent pointed to cost as a reason for not seeking care, up 3 percent from March to October.

2. An estimated 13 million people know a friend or family member who has died because they couldn't afford care. Black Americans were twice as likely to know someone who died for this reason compared to their white counterparts.

3. Forty-eight percent of people said the pandemic has worsened their view of healthcare in America.

4. An estimated 150 million Americans, or 59 percent, reported being more worried about the cost of healthcare services, and 45 percent said they're now more worried about the cost of prescription drugs.

5. Overall, about 36 percent of people said the high cost of care adds some stress to their daily lives, while 15 percent said it adds a lot of stress.

The findings are based on a nationally representative survey of 6,663 adults conducted between Sept. 27-30 and Oct. 18-21.

To view the full report, click here.