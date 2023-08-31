Ransomware attack not the only headache for Prospect Medical

Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, a for-profit hospital operator, has been hitting the headlines recently for a ransomware attack it experienced Aug. 3 from which it is still trying to recover.

But while it may be the biggest headache the 16-hospital operator is dealing with, there are other pain points on the horizon.

The system is also trying to sell three struggling Connecticut hospitals to Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health but owes more than $1.6 million in taxes in the state, according to local media reports.

In addition, a Medical Properties Trust deal to secure $375 million in funding for the system has been put on hold by regulators in California.

