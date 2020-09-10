Quorum Health subsidiary buys revenue cycle firm

QHR Health, a subsidiary of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health, has acquired Resolution, a revenue cycle provider.

Resolution has provided revenue cycle services to rural, independent community hospitals for more than 20 years. QHR Health will add more than 70 revenue cycle experts through the acquisition.

"The acquisition of Resolution answers a specific need our clients face every day, ensuring they have systems and capabilities in place to monitor, track and collect the revenue they are entitled to for services rendered to their patients," QHR Health President Dwayne Gunter said in a news release. "Resolution has served many of our clients for years, and they understand the unique landscape of rural healthcare."

The deal was announced Sept. 9, five days after Quorum CEO Joey Jacobs stepped down. Dan Slipkovich, who also sits on Quorum's board, was named interim CEO.

