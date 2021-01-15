Providers, payers launch new rules to accelerate value-based payments

CAQH CORE, a nonprofit organization that represents healthcare providers, health plans and vendors, updated connectivity rules and issued new operating rules for patient attribution data exchange.

The new rules, announced Jan. 14, establish standards for the data necessary to support the digital exchange of attribution data between health plans and providers, as well as the frequency by which such data is shared for patients.

The updates support CMS' interoperability rules, as well as the interoperability rules issued by the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology.

"The business of healthcare is changing rapidly, from the technology organizations use to exchange data to the way care is billed and paid," Linda Reed, vice president and CIO of Paterson, N.J.-based St. Joseph’s Health and CAQH CORE board vice chair, said in a news release. "CAQH CORE continues to expand and update its rules to accommodate these changes and enable administrative transactions to be more automated, efficient and electronic."

