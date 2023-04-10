Providence reevaluating services offered at California hospital

Administrators at Providence Mission Hospital, which has campuses in Mission Viejo and Laguna Beach, Calif., are reexamining the programs and services offered at both hospitals, The Orange County Register reported April 7.

The news comes shortly after the health system announced a $712 million investment for Providence Mission Hospital that includes building two multispecialty medical centers and a new patient care tower.

The Laguna Beach hospital's outpatient lab service recently closed due to staff shortages and community leaders are concerned that further services may be cut as financial challenges and staff shortages continue across the hospital sector.

"The past city council have vigorously defended keeping the hospital local," Anne Caenn, president of Village Laguna, told councilmembers, according to The Register. Ms. Caenn said she is worried that the hospital's emergency room or physician offices could be next. "We need to get you involved immediately so we don't lose it," she said.

Providence Mission Hospital has operated the Laguna Beach facility since 2008, when it acquired it from Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health, according to the report.