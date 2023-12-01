Providence divisions broken down by hospitals, market share

Renton, Was.-based Providence recently reorganized its operating model and grouped seven of its operating regions into three new divisions, shifting the health system from seven regional senior leadership teams to three divisional teams.

Here is a breakdown of Providence's divisions by hospitals and market share, according to financial documents published Nov. 29:

North Division

Puget Sound Region

Hospitals: 8

Inpatient market share: 27%

Alaska

Hospitals: 5

Inpatient market share: 30%

Central Division

Eastern Washington and Western Montana

Hospitals: 9

Market share: 42%

Oregon

Hospitals: 8

Market share: 29%

West Texas and Eastern New Mexico

Hospitals: 7

Market share: 37%

South Division

Southern California

Hospitals: 11

Market share: 19%

Northern California

Hospitals: 6

Market share: 30%