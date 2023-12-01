Providence divisions broken down by hospitals, market share

Renton, Was.-based Providence recently reorganized its operating model and grouped seven of its operating regions into three new divisions, shifting the health system from seven regional senior leadership teams to three divisional teams.
Here is a breakdown of Providence's divisions by hospitals and market share, according to financial documents published Nov. 29:
North Division
Puget Sound Region
Hospitals: 8
Inpatient market share: 27%
Alaska
Hospitals: 5
Inpatient market share: 30%
Central Division
Eastern Washington and Western Montana
Hospitals: 9
Market share: 42%
Oregon
Hospitals: 8
Market share: 29%
West Texas and Eastern New Mexico
Hospitals: 7
Market share: 37%
South Division
Southern California
Hospitals: 11
Market share: 19%
Northern California
Hospitals: 6
Market share: 30%