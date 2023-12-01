Providence divisions broken down by hospitals, market share

Alan Condon -

Renton, Was.-based Providence recently reorganized its operating model and grouped seven of its operating regions into three new divisions, shifting the health system from seven regional senior leadership teams to three divisional teams.

Here is a breakdown of Providence's divisions by hospitals and market share, according to financial documents published Nov. 29: 

North Division 

Puget Sound Region 
Hospitals: 8
Inpatient market share: 27% 

Alaska 
Hospitals: 5
Inpatient market share: 30%

Central Division 

Eastern Washington and Western Montana 
Hospitals: 9
Market share: 42%

Oregon 
Hospitals: 8
Market share: 29%

West Texas and Eastern New Mexico 
Hospitals: 7
Market share: 37%

South Division 

Southern California 
Hospitals: 11
Market share: 19%

Northern California 
Hospitals: 6
Market share: 30%

