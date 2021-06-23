Private equity pushes into healthcare: 6 recent deals

The healthcare sector is drawing interest from private-equity investors this year, with at least six deals announced in the last month.

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list.

1. Three private equity firms, Blackstone, Carlyle and Hellman & Friedman, partnered with Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, GIC, to obtain a majority investment in Medline, a large privately held manufacturer and distributor of healthcare supplies.

2. KKR, a private-equity firm, is launching a mental health services company called Geode Health. The company will provide in-person and virtual care across the U.S. and aims to make mental healthcare for conditions like anxiety and depression easier and cheaper to access.

3. An affiliate of Grant Avenue Capital, a private-equity firm focused on healthcare, purchased QHR Health, which is Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health's consulting and outsourced services division.

4. Blackstone will invest $250 million into the launch of a new chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy company.

5. The Vistria Group, a Chicago-based investment firm, announced a recapitalization and growth investment in Medalogix and Muse Healthcare. Both companies are data science companies focused on the advancement of patient care within home health, palliative and hospice care settings.

6. BlackRock Long Term Private Capital acquired a majority interest in Transaction Data Systems, a provider of pharmacy software solutions and services.