Private equity firm completes acquisition of RCM company Aspirion

Healthcare-focused private equity firm Linden Capital Partners completed its acquisition of the revenue cycle management company Aspirion Aug. 2.

The private equity firm announced in June that it was buying a majority stake in the Columbus, Ga.-based company. Aspirion helps hospitals and physicians recover complex claims revenue, such as that from vehicle accidents, workers' compensation, Veterans Affairs, Tricare and out-of-state Medicaid. The company works with more than 140 clients in 45 states.

Linden also announced that it has assembled a board of directors that will work closely with Aspirion to provide better outcomes for healthcare providers and patients.

"We are impressed with the vision Linden brings for our next chapter, as evidenced by the firm's thoughtful approach to value-creation planning and the experienced board of directors that Linden has assembled," Aspirion CEO Jason Erdell said in an Aug. 2 news release from Linden. "We are confident we have the strategic plan and expertise to continue our growth trajectory and drive technological advancement in the industry."