Physicians who get monthly global payments have better outcomes, UnitedHealth says

New research from UnitedHealth Group shows primary care physicians who are paid through a global capitation model, which gives physicians a set monthly payment, see better quality outcomes than physicians paid through fee-for-service models.

For its research, UnitedHealth analyzed more than 5 million of its Medicare Advantage members and tens of thousands of primary care physicians on metrics related to chronic illnesses and preventive care.

Compared to fee-for-service models, the research found patients with physicians who were paid globally had higher rates of screening for breast and colorectal cancer. Their blood sugar levels were better, and they had more eye exams. Additionally, patients with physicians in global payment models had higher rates of functional status assessment and medication review.



