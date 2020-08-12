Houston hospital closes within 4 years of opening

First Texas Hospital Cy-Fair, a 50-bed hospital in Houston, closed July 26, less than four years after opening, according to Bloomberg Law.

Irving, Texas-based Adeptus Health opened First Texas Hospital Cy-Fair in 2016. When the hospital shut down, 62 workers were laid off, according to the Houston Chronicle, which cited a federally required notice filed in late May.

Adeptus Health, which owns a network of freestanding emergency departments, did not respond to Bloomberg Laws's request for comment.

First Texas Hospital Cy-Fair is the second Texas hospital to close this year. Central Hospital of Bowie (Texas) closed Feb. 4. It was the 21st rural hospital in Texas to close in the last 10 years, according to the Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research.



