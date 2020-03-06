Physician-owned hospital in Ohio closes

The Medical Center at Elizabeth Place, a 12-bed hospital owned by physicians in Dayton, Ohio, closed March 5, according to the Dayton Daily News.

The closure follows years of financial problems. In January 2019, the Medical Center at Elizabeth Place lost its certification as a hospital, meaning it couldn't bill Medicare or Medicaid for services. Sixty to 65 percent of the hospital's patients were covered through the federal programs.

CMS determined MCEP didn't meet the agency's definition of a hospital because it sometimes lacked the minimum number of patients needed who also remained inpatients for a sufficient amount of time.

Sixty people will lose their jobs because of the closure, according to the Dayton Daily News.

