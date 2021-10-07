Per-person healthcare spending jumps to $6K a year: Health Care Cost Institute

In 2019, per-person healthcare spending increased by 2.9 percent from 2018 to about $6,000, which is the lowest growth rate in five years, according to the Health Care Cost Institute's October "Health Care Cost and Utilization Report."

The report analyzed data on healthcare spending, utilization and average prices from 2015-19 for those under the age of 65 who have their health insurance covered by an employer.

Other key findings: