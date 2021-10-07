Per-person healthcare spending jumps to $6K a year: Health Care Cost Institute

Listen
In 2019, per-person healthcare spending increased by 2.9 percent from 2018 to about $6,000, which is the lowest growth rate in five years, according to the Health Care Cost Institute's October "Health Care Cost and Utilization Report."
The report analyzed data on healthcare spending, utilization and average prices from 2015-19 for those under the age of 65 who have their health insurance covered by an employer.
Other key findings:
- Average per-person out-of-pocket spending was $829 in 2019.
- Average prices grew 3.6 percent in 2019, which was the lowest growth rate over the five-year period, but 18.3 percent higher than 2015.
- Utilization declined 0.7 percent between 2018 and 2019, mostly because of a 4.9 percent decrease in inpatient admissions in 2019.
- Prices made up almost two-thirds of per-person spending growth between 2015 and 2019.