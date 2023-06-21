Number of health systems allegedly denying care to indebted patients grows

While Minneapolis-based Allina Health was highlighted by The New York Times for pulling back from its policy of denying nonemergency care to some indebted patients, a recent investigation showed it is not the only health system to allegedly have engaged in the practice. According to KFF Health News, about 20 percent of nationwide hospitals in a random sample pursued similar policies of care denial.

The Lown Institute went further, naming major health systems including Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, St. Louis-based Ascension, Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health, Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health and Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai as operating facilities where the practice is followed.

IU Health and Cedars-Sinai denied they have such practices.

"Cedars-Sinai policy strictly prohibits the denial of medically necessary care because of prior nonpayment," a system spokesperson told Becker's in a statement. "Cedars-Sinai is committed to providing quality healthcare to everyone in our community who needs it, regardless of their financial circumstances."

Becker's reached out to Trinity Health, Ascension and Mayo Clinic and will update this story if more information becomes available.





