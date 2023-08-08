Northwell reimbursed $109M for COVID-19 expenses

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health is to be reimbursed more than $109 million for COVID-19 pandemic expenses, according to an Aug. 7 Newsday report.

The $109.4 million figure will refund expenses incurred by the health system on items such as protective personal equipment and disinfection and cleaning measures.

The reimbursements will be mainly funded by the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed in 2021, the report said.

Northwell has a $16.5 billion budget and the reimbursement figure represents less than 1 percent of that number.