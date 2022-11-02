Northside Hospital may expand suburban Atlanta location

Northside Gwinnett Hospital, just 30 miles from downtown Atlanta, has filed for a 480-bed expansion with the planned building of a new tower, according to a Bisnow report. The move comes as Atlanta experiences the consequences of Wellstar Medical Center closing its doors Nov. 1.

Northside Hospital, which bought the Gwinnett Medical System three years ago, filed an application to expand its existing site in Lawrenceville with the tower as well as a 150,000-square-foot medical office building, the report said. The filing may represent a change to existing plans for a 132-bed patient tower and a 144,000-square-foot office due to open in 2025, it added.

If the 480-bed tower is added to the current Northside Gwinnett campus, the hospital could become the largest in the state by patient capacity. Currently, that title belongs to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

Hospitals and healthcare centers, as well as city authorities in the Atlanta area, are taking action to address the fallout from the Wellstar closure.