North Carolina system brings back 721 furloughed employees

Fayetteville, N.C.-based Cape Fear Valley Health has brought back 721 furloughed employees.

The health system in late March furloughed 783 employees to help offset a drop in patient volume and revenue losses attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The remaining 62 employees will not be returning, according to the health system.

The health system said it will offer laid-off employees priority placement in other roles at the system, severance pay and outplacement help.

Cape Fear Valley Health said that that patient volume has gone up since it resumed surgeries, imaging tests and other nonemergency procedures.

