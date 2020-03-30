North Carolina health system furloughs 300 employees

Fayetteville, N.C.-based Cape Fear Valley Health has temporarily closed some services and furloughed about 300 employees to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, according to The Fayetteville Observer.

The closure of certain services will help the health system reduce occupancy and better accommodate an expected surge in COVID-19 patients, CEO Michael Nagowski told The Fayetteville Observer.

Health system officials said furloughed employees will be able to use their accrued paid time off and continue to receive health insurance benefits. As the number of patients seeking testing or treatment for COVID-19 increases, some furloughed employees will be offered temporary positions, according to the report.

"We look forward to welcoming each [furloughed employee] back to the Cape Fear Valley family once this pandemic subsides and we are able to open all our services to full capacity," Mr. Nagowski said, according to the report.

