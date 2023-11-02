New York system needs county to repay $5M to reopen maternity ward

Lowville, N.Y.-based Lewis County Health System CEO Jerry Cayer is hoping Lewis County will pay back a more than $5 million loan to help reopen a maternity ward, WWNY TV reported Nov. 1.

The hospital loaned the money to the county in 2018 to help fund construction of the Jefferson Community College Lewis County Education Center, the report said. Mr. Cayer is now initiating conversations with county leaders about getting the money back.

The money wouldn't restart the maternity unit at Lewis County Health but it could be used to fund budgetary losses for when it reopens. The maternity unit has been on pause since September 2021.

The county committee chair wants to refund the hospital in one payment while other members are weighing paying back the money over time.