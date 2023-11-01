New York rural hospital receives largest-ever gift of $600K

Cobleskill (N.Y.) Regional Hospital, part of Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network, has received a $600,000 bequest, its largest ever gift.

The $600,000 gift was from long-term benefactor Lotte Kreppein.

"We are profoundly grateful for Lotte Kreppein's belief in our mission and for her support in bringing world class healthcare to our rural communities," Tommy Ibrahim, MD, president and CEO of Bassett Healthcare, said in a statement.

Bassett Healthcare is a five-hospital system serving a 5,600-square-mile region of Central New York. Cobleskill Regional Hospital is the only provider of acute inpatient medical care and emergency care in its immediate area.