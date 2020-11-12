New York hospital to cut 80 jobs

Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport, N.Y., will embark on a restructuring plan that will result in the loss of 80 jobs, according to Buffalo Business First.

Under the plan, Eastern Niagara Hospital will end intensive care unit services and move surgical services from the hospital to Niagara Regional Surgery Center.

Patients who need intensive care will be transferred to nearby facilities.

The changes, which came after a review of services and finances, will result in the loss of 80 full-time clinical and support positions.

The service consolidations come as Eastern Niagara Hospital works through the bankruptcy process. The hospital filed for bankruptcy in November 2019, citing a need to address its $10 million deficit.

The changes also come about one month after the hospital announced a partnership with Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health.



"As we prepare to move forward with our future plans for health care across the region, it’s important that we make these last changes and be cost-effective for the next two years and beyond," Eastern Niagara CEO Anne McCaffrey told Buffalo Business First. "Our new partnership with Catholic Health presents us with many innovative opportunities to create service integrations."

