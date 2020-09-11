New York health system lays off 51 workers, faces $10M shortfall

Watertown, N.Y.-based Samaritan Health announced Sept. 8 that it has laid off 51 employees and will make other cost-cutting moves to offset financial strain linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to TV station WWNY.

The health system expects a $10 million revenue shortfall this year, which officials attributed to a drop in patient volume due to the pandemic and higher costs for personal protective equipment and testing.

In addition to the layoffs, the system is also leaving 44 open positions unfilled and extending furloughs for 21 workers. The staffing changes are expected to result in a $5 million cost reduction, according to the report.

A Samaritan Health spokesperson said those affected by the layoffs will have the opportunity to apply for 200 open positions throughout the organization.

Read the full WWNY article here.

