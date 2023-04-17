New York hospital applies for critical access designation

Malone, N.Y.-based Alice Hyde Medical Center is applying to become a critical access hospital, a move that if approved will require decertifying 45 hospital beds.

Hospital officials said Alice Hyde Medical would receive between $3 million and $4.5 million more annually in reimbursements if the designation is approved. Over the past year, the hospital has cared for an average of 17 inpatients per day, according to an April 12 Alice Hyde news release.

The news comes after the hospital closed its inpatient birthing unit in March. The hospital is part of the Burlington-based University of Vermont Health network.

"Critical access hospital status will directly support Alice Hyde's mission of caring for our community," Michelle LeBeau, RN, president of Alice Hyde Medical Center, said in the release. "Our ability to invest in our people, our facilities and our campus is critical as we continue to change to meet the needs of our community. CAH status will support those needs through improved reimbursement from government payers and advance the already high-quality care we provide."