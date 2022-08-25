New York hospital $160M in debt after COVID-only designation during pandemic

Brooklyn, N.Y.-based SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University is $160 million in debt following New York's decision to transform the academic medical center into a facility dedicated solely to COVID-19 care at the beginning of the pandemic, City and State reported Aug. 25.

The hospital served as a COVID-19 facility for nine months and now is having difficulty providing its routine medical services, according to the publication. Recently, the hospital was forced to cease funding five health clinics in public schools due to the debt.

The medical center received $25 million from the New York State Department of Health in June and is seeking further funding from the state and city to help offset the debt.