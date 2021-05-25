New York health system to outsource 500 IT, RCM jobs to Optum

Bassett Healthcare Network in Cooperstown, N.Y., tapped Optum to provide IT and revenue cycle management services.

As a result of the partnership, 500 Bassett Healthcare Network employees performing in-house functions will have the opportunity to transition to Optum.

Optum said it will help Bassett Healthcare Network improve business processes through technology, insights and innovation. It will take over several revenue cycle management services, offer data and analytic capabilities and provide IT services to advance quality care and the patient experience.

"Optum’s scale and range of resources strengthens our ability to deliver unmatched care to our local communities," said Tommy Ibrahim, MD, president and CEO of Bassett Healthcare Network. "Building on our long history of strategic relationships, our collaboration with Optum will create career opportunities for our employees and infuse Bassett with leading innovations and expertise that will greatly modernize and enhance experiences and access to clinical services for patients. It also will expand our ability to partner with other health care providers in the region, to better serve patients in Central New York."