New Jersey hospital to close under proposed deal

St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton, N.J., would close and many of its services would be shifted to another hospital if a proposed transaction between Capital Health and Trinity Health is approved, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Pennington, N.J.-based Capital Health entered into a definitive agreement in January to acquire St. Francis Medical Center from Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health. If the proposed transaction receives regulatory approval and closes, many services would shift from St. Francis to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton, according to a memo to employees obtained by the Philadelphia Business Journal. Other services would transition to new ambulatory and emergency care facilities, according to the report.

"Capital Health is already planning extensive capital projects at Capital Health Regional Medical Center. This expansion will help preserve essential services provided by St. Francis, and will meet the needs of current patients from both organizations and any future patients as well," St. Francis CEO Daniel Moen said, according to the report.

A spokesperson for St. Francis Medical Center told the Philadelphia Business Journal that ensuring patients have continuous access to services and enhancing patient access to care is a top priority.

"Capital Health's use of the St. Francis site and the time for which it would be used depends on many factors," said the statement from St. Francis Medical Center. "Unfortunately, engineering studies show that while the St. Francis building is safe and functional now, it is not viable for use over the long-term."



