New HFMA CEO eyes 'proactive problem-solving'

The Healthcare Financial Management Association's new CEO, Ann Jordan, said the organization must set new goals to "meet both current and future needs in the profession," according to a June 25 HFMA article.

"And this means expanding beyond our foundation of education, certification and content to delivering real solutions … shifting from reactive offerings to proactive problem-solving," Ms. Jordan said, according to the article.

She said that at a time when disruptors are making an impact in healthcare, HFMA should lead the industry in adopting similar tactics, according to the article. That could include expanding on the profile of traditional HFMA members "to modernize the finance of health and healthcare."

Ms. Jordan also wants to ramp up the organization's industry-level focus on the cost effectiveness of health, according to the article.

She took on the role of president and CEO of HFMA June 6, replacing Joe Fifer, who retired after 11 years in the position.