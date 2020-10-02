Missouri health system to close 2 hospitals

Kansas City, Mo.-based Saint Luke's Health System plans to close two community hospitals Dec. 30.

The two closing locations are located in Overland Park, Kan. Saint Luke's Community Hospitals at 75th Street and 159th Street are shutting down.

The system said it is closing the two locations to streamline services. They both offer inpatient and emergency care.

"Two of our locations have seen lower patient volumes since opening, and as we look at ways to provide care while operating as efficiently as possible during this challenging time, we have made the decision to close these two locations," said Bobby Olm-Shipman, Saint Luke's South and East Region CEO.

Employees at the two closing locations can apply for open positions in the health system.

More articles on healthcare finance:

9 hospitals ending services, closing departments

Children's Minnesota considering 'significant' layoffs, consolidation of services

7 recent donations to healthcare organizations

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.