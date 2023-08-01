Missouri hospital to cut 62 jobs, including 15 layoffs

Columbia, Mo.-based Boone Health, a county-owned system, will eliminate 62 positions, most of which are unfilled.

Fifteen of the 62 positions are held by current employees, and those workers will receive severance pay and assistance in finding another position within the health system, Boone Health said in a July 31 news release.

"This has been a difficult but necessary decision as we right-size our healthcare system and make ongoing efforts to seek efficiencies while maintaining our high quality of care during a time of increasing costs and changes to how the hospital is reimbursed for its services," Boone Health Interim CEO Gene Meyer said.

Boone Health became an independent organization on April 1, 2021, after it separated from St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare, which had managed the county-owned hospital since 1980.