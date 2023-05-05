Miami Jewish sees outlook turn negative as operating losses continue

Miami Jewish Health System has seen its outlook revised to negative amid sustained operating challenges, Fitch said May 5.

While the senior services system had its default and some of its bond ratings affirmed at "BB+," the outlook was revised from stable following a few years of "sizable operating losses" and weakened performance in the first half of fiscal 2023, the research note said.

Miami Jewish Health System operates a 438-bed skilled nursing facility and a 32-bed acute care hospital as well as several other care facilities, including a 95-bed independent living unit.