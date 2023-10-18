Merging Froedtert Health reports $66M operating gain

Milwaukee-based Froedtert Health, which is merging with fellow Wisconsin system Neenah-based ThedaCare, has reported operating income in fiscal 2023 of $66 million on revenue of $3.6 billion.

The gain was lower than the $95.9 million reported in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, as expenses rose 8.9 percent on the year. Net income totaled $264.7 million versus a loss of $129.8 million in 2022.

The two systems, which will form an 18-hospital entity, will merge effective Jan. 1, according to the filing.