Mercy Iowa City to lay off 29 employees, cites COVID-19

Mercy Iowa City (Iowa) will lay off 29 employees to address financial fallout from COVID-19, the hospital confirmed to Becker's.

The hospital reported the layoffs to Iowa Workforce Development Sept. 23, complying with the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

"We reported with a 60-day notice to provide our colleagues more time beyond the mandatory notice to continue to receive pay while seeking current alternative options within the organization or outside of it," said spokesperson Aaron Scheinblum.

The news came as Mercy Iowa City announced plans to close its mental and behavioral health unit by the end of the year.

Mr. Scheinblum said the layoffs come from multiple units and involve "a variety of nonspecific areas in the hospital."

The layoffs are effective Nov. 21, according to Mercy Iowa City's notice to the state.

More articles on healthcare finance:

M Health Fairview to lay off 900, close hospital ED

Stranger pays $5,000 toward Kentucky heart patient's hospital bill

UVM Health Network CEO criticizes state hospital budget decisions; amendments follow

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.