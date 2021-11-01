MedStar hospital gets $50M gift, plans to rename pavilion after donor

MedStar Georgetown University Hospital received a $50 million gift to support a new medical-surgical pavilion under construction, the Washington, D.C.-based hospital said Nov. 1.

The gift, one of the largest ever made in healthcare in the Washington, D.C., area, is from entrepreneur and venture capital investor Grant Verstandig and his foundation.

When the pavilion is completed, the new building will be named after Mr. Verstandig.

The new med-surg pavilion, slated to open in 2023, will span 477,000 square feet, feature 156 private patient rooms and house 31 operating rooms. It also will contain 32 exam rooms and a modernized emergency department.

"Grant is a true visionary, and his commitment to the health and well-being of patients in our region is highly impactful," said Kenneth Samet, president and CEO of MedStar Health. "I believe Grant's leadership gift will inspire others to join him in partnering with us, as we build a world-class facility to support the world-class care we provide."