Medicare reimbursements higher for physicians integrated with hospitals, study finds

Medicare reimbursement for physician services were an average $114,000 higher per physician per year when billed by hospitals rather than by independent physician practices from 2010 to 2016, according to a study recently published in Health Services Research.

Researchers analyzed national Medicare claims data from 2010 to 2016 and calculated the disparity between Medicare reimbursement for practices under hospital versus physician ownership, adjusting for region, market concentration and time effects.

The study found that surgeons' reimbursements would increase by 224 percent if they integrated their practice into a hospital; physicians' reimbursements would increase by 78 percent; and medical specialists' reimbursements would increase by 74 percent.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Chicago safety net hospitals could lose $1.8B by 2024, study says

CMS to review geographic direct contracting payment model

Cleveland Clinic receives $15M gift

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.