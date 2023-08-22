Medicare out-of-pocket drug expenses could be paid on monthly basis, CMS says

Medicare patients may have the opportunity to pay for out-of-pocket drug costs over a year to help reduce the burden of high initial payments, CMS said Aug. 21.

The plan initially targets helping pharmacies and Medicare Part D plan sponsors to be ready for the program, including identifying patients who would benefit from the proposal.

A second phase, starting in early 2024, will focus on enrollee outreach.

"The draft guidance CMS is releasing today is an important step in standing up a new program that will help certain people with Medicare prescription drug coverage who have high upfront drug costs," Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, CMS administrator, said in a statement.

The new Medicare Part D program would come into effect in 2025. CMS, which has invited comment until Sept. 20, plans to issue final guidance in early 2024 for the initial part of the proposal.