Mayo Clinic sends 302 furlough notifications to employees by mistake

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic sent letters about furloughs to hundreds of employees erroneously, according to local news station KTTC.

In April, Mayo said it would furlough or cut hours of 30,000 employees across its campuses in Arizona, Florida and Minnesota. The temporary workforce reduction is an effort to help offset a $3 billion loss attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health system's human resources department began sending notifications to affected employees this week. However, about 302 employees erroneously received a notification that they were being furloughed.

Mayo said it sent about 5,400 letters before realizing that some contained errors.

Mayo sent personal apology notes to those who received the notification by mistake.

The system also said it enhanced its process for remaining notifications.

In February, Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine also sent acceptance letters to 364 medical school applicants by mistake. Those letters were sent out due to a technical error.

