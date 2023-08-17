Mayo Clinic reports $547M Q2 net profit

Mayo Clinic generated almost $300 million in operating income on revenue of $4.47 billion in the second quarter, according to an Aug. 17 filing.

Those figures represented a 6.7 percent margin, the system said. Over a six-month period, Mayo Clinic reported operating income of $449 million on $8.7 billion revenue, or a 5.1 percent margin.

Expenses totaled $4.2 billion for the second quarter. At $2.4 billion, salaries and benefits rose 5.9 percent over the same period last year.

"At $4.86 billion, salaries and benefits increased 6.8 percent over the prior period and comprised 58.6 percent of total expenses," Mayo added, referring to the first half of 2023.

The system's days' cash on hand totaled 346 as of June 30 compared with 377 at the same date in 2022.

Net income in the second quarter was $547 million versus a $604 million net loss in Q2 2022.