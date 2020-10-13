Louisiana health system lays off 205 workers after hurricane damage

Lake Charles Memorial Health System recently laid off 205 workers, or about 8 percent of its workforce, as a result of damage sustained from Hurricane Laura, according to The Acadiana Advocate.

The health system laid off employees at Moss Memorial Health Clinic and the Archer Institute, two facilities in Lake Charles that sustained damage from the hurricane. The Archer Institute, which offers substance abuse and mental health services, could be closed for a year due to the damage.

"It will take many months to get all of our facilities completely repaired," hospital officials said in a statement to The Acadiana Advocate. "We have no choice but to adjust our basic staffing to meet the current demand of the health system."

