Let providers use COVID-19 grants after June, CMS urged

The American Hospital Association is asking CMS to allow providers to use their COVID-19 provider relief fund grants past the current June 30 deadline.

The hospital lobby is asking CMS to extend the deadline until the end of the public health emergency.

The hospital lobby said the provider relief funds have been a lifeline for hospitals and health systems and "in many cases, ensured they are able to keep their doors open."

The AHA argues that while COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have fallen from the peak, they are still significant, and hospitals continue to incur expenses related to the pandemic.

