Kaiser posts $1.4B loss in Q2

Kaiser Permanente reported lower revenues in the second quarter of this year than in the same period a year earlier, and the Oakland, Calif.-based healthcare giant ended the period with a net loss.

Kaiser, which provides healthcare and health plans, reported operating revenue of $23.47 billion in the second quarter of 2022, down from $23.69 billion in the same quarter of 2021. The organization's expenses climbed from $23.34 billion in the second quarter of last year to $23.38 billion in the same period this year.

"Much like the entire health care industry, we continue to address deferred care while navigating COVID-19 surges and associated expenses," Kathy Lancaster, Kaiser executive vice president and CFO, said in an Aug. 5 earnings release. "Kaiser Permanente's integrated model of providing both care and coverage enables us to meet these challenges as demonstrated by our moderate increase in year-over-year operating expenses for the second quarter."

Kaiser ended the second quarter of this year with operating income of $89 million, down from $349 million a year earlier.

After factoring in a nonoperating loss of $1.4 billion, Kaiser reported a net loss of $1.3 billion for the second quarter of this year, compared to net income of $2.97 billion in the same period last year. Kaiser said the loss was largely attributable to market conditions.

This is the second quarter in a row that Kaiser has reported a loss. The organization closed out the first quarter of this year with a net loss of $961 million, compared to net income of $2 billion in the same quarter of 2021.