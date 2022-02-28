IU Health's operating income drops 75% in 2021

Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health posted an operating income of $161 million in 2021, a 75 percent decrease from 2020.

The total earnings for the 16-hospital system also decreased to $861.5 million in 2021, compared to $1.11 billion in 2020, IU Health said in a Feb. 25 news release.

IU Health posted an operating revenue of $7.87 billion in 2021, an 11 percent increase from 2020. Its operating expenses also grew in 2021 to $7.71 billion, a 19.6 percent increase. This is mostly due to labor costs, IU Health said.

The system experienced increased volumes in most patient service categories. There was also a higher patient demand after a delay of nonurgent surgeries in 2020, according to the release.

IU Health kept AA bond ratings, the release said.