Iowa hospital completes critical access transition

Carroll, Iowa-based St. Anthony Regional Hospital has completed its transition to a critical access facility, the Carroll Times Herald reported May 6.

The hospital, which applied for critical access status last year, has operated as a critical access facility since Jan. 1 and began receiving CAH payments March 18, according to the report.

St. Anthony's Vice President and CFO Eric Salmonson said the designation helped set a path of financial stability and allows the hospital to remain an independent provider, according to the report.