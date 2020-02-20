Iowa children's hospital still waiting on matching gift from Busch after viral fundraiser

An Iowa children's hospital is still waiting to receive Anheuser-Busch's $1 million matching gift pledged last year in response to a college football fan's viral beer money fundraiser, according to The Gazette.

Last September, Carson King held up a joke sign at ESPN's College GameDay that asked viewers to Venmo him money to replenish his supply of Busch Light. After his sign was broadcast on TV, donations poured in quickly and climbed to thousands of dollars.

He decided to donate the money to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa.

Anheuser-Busch and Venmo promised to match any funds Mr. King raised, which brought the committed total to UI Children's Hospital to more than $3 million.

But nearly five months later, the beer company has not fulfilled its promise to match the $1 million Mr. King raised, according to the report.

A spokesperson from the IU Center for Advancement, which oversees philanthropy efforts at the children's hospital, told The Gazette that the center is working with Busch to secure the donation.

Busch executives told The Gazette: "We’re working with the University of Iowa hospital system to process our commitment appropriately through its channels as well as ours. As with any transaction or donation, payment terms are handled privately."

