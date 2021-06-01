Insight agrees to run Chicago's Mercy through 2029

Insight, the buyer of Mercy Hospital & Medical Center in Chicago, has agreed to keep the hospital open through at least 2029, according to a May 28 Bloomberg report.

Under an agreement with the city of Chicago, Insight has agreed to operate Mercy as a full-service hospital and restore services that were cut after the hospital filed for bankruptcy in February.

Leaders in the community had expressed concerns that Michigan-based biomedical company Insight would shutter the facility or cut back on services. In an emailed statement to Bloomberg, Insight said it is committed to restoring Mercy' finances and ensuring community representation on its board.

Insight purchased the hospital from Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health for $1. Insight will take over the hospital June 1, according to Bloomberg.